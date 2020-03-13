USA Basketball Cancels 2020 Nike Hoops Summit, All Activities Amid Coronavirus

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

USA Basketball announced the suspension of all activities and the cancellation of the 2020 Nike Hoops Summit on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic:

USA Basketball also noted the 2020 Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals have been postponed.

The Nike Hoops Summit, which pits the top American senior high school basketball players against the top players aged 19 or younger from across the world had been scheduled for April 10 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

The Nike Hoops Summit debuted in 1995 and ran every year until 2000. After a three-year hiatus, it returned in 2004 and had been held every year until now. Each of the past 12 Nike Hoops Summits took place in Portland.

Several current and former NBA stars have taken part in the Nike Hoops Summit over the years, including Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Kevin Durant, Derrick Rose, Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving, John Wall and Anthony Davis, plus current University of North Carolina guard Cole Anthony, who starred in last year's game.

The summit is a major recruiting tool for colleges and a chance for NBA scouts to get an early look at prospects who will soon enter the NBA draft.

While the summit is the only USA Basketball event that has been canceled thus far, there are other upcoming events on the schedule that could be impacted by the coronavirus as well.

In July, the men's and women's national teams are scheduled to tour in preparation for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The Olympics are set to run from July 24 through Aug. 9.

At this time, it isn't known how or if the spread of COVID-19 will impact the 2020 Summer Games.

Per the World Health Organization, over 132,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide with nearly 5,000 cases resulting in deaths. More than 1,200 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the United States.