Larry Demery Up for Parole After Murder Charge in Michael Jordan's Dad's Death

FILE - In a Tuesday Oct. 5, 1993 photo, Larry Demery, left, and Daniel Green, charged with murdering James Jordan, father of NBA star Michael Jordan, leave the courthouse in Lumberton, N.C., after a hearing. Green's case is one of 190 investigations mishandled by the state's crime lab over a 16-year period, according to an outside report released Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2010 that led state prosecutors to request a more detailed review of all the cases. (AP Photo/Jim Bounds, File)
JIM BOUNDS/Associated Press

One of the two men convicted in the killing of Michael Jordan's father is up for parole, TMZ reported Friday.

Larry Demery and Daniel Andre Green were each sentenced to life in prison after first-degree murder convictions in the 1993 death of James Jordan Sr. Demery now has a chance at release 27 years later through the Mutual Agreement Parole Program.

Though both men faced the same charges, Demery testified against Green while pleading guilty to being a party to the murder, per Michael Futch of the Fayetteville Observer

After being originally sentenced to life plus 40 years, he was resentenced in 2008 to just one life term, which made him eligible for parole.

Green has denied killing Jordan but admitted to helping Demery dispose of the body, per Jonathan Drew of the Associated Press.

Jordan was killed in July 1993 while sleeping in his car at a rest stop in North Carolina. His body was found 11 days later in South Carolina.

Michael Jordan initially retired from basketball three months later to pursue a baseball career before returning to the NBA in 1995.

