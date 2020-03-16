The Most Overrated 2020 NFL Free Agents Available

1 of 6

David Richard/Associated Press

Joe Schobert is one of the bigger names entering the market at linebacker this offseason, and that means he's about to get paid.

As one of the two prominent coverage linebackers (the other being Cory Littleton), he could end up making in excess of $10 million per season with his new team. The Cleveland Browns aren't willing to pay him at or above that mark and are letting him hit the market, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

That says it all, right? The Browns allowed 24.6 points per game last year and have $61.8 million in cap space, yet they don't want to pay up.

Schobert graded at 59.1 at Pro Football Focus in 2019, largely because of his struggles against the run. On top of that, he allowed a 69.1 completion percentage in coverage with three touchdowns surrendered on 55 targets. He also missed 10.7 percent of his tackles.

Generally billed as a top coverage linebacker, Schobert didn't excel in that area last year and is a bit one-dimensional, yet the open market could push his number well beyond what even his former team, which originally invested in him, wants to pay.