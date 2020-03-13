2020 CONCACAF Men's Olympic Qualifiers Suspended Amid Coronavirus Concerns

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

CONCACAF confirmed Friday that the men's Olympic qualifiers have been suspended because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus:

The confederation issued a statement to confirm the news, per USSoccer.com.

"Concacaf is committed to working with key stakeholders to consider options to reconvene our competitions at an appropriate time in the future."

The matches were due to start on March 20 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

