2020 CONCACAF Men's Olympic Qualifiers Suspended Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIMarch 13, 2020

The Olympic Rings are pictured at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne on March 3, 2020. - The COVID-19 which has already killed more than 3000 people in the World will be at the center of a meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on March 3 and 4, 2020 in Lausanne less than five months before the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

CONCACAF confirmed Friday that the men's Olympic qualifiers have been suspended because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus:

The confederation issued a statement to confirm the news, per USSoccer.com.

"Concacaf is committed to working with key stakeholders to consider options to reconvene our competitions at an appropriate time in the future."

The matches were due to start on March 20 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Bundesliga Postponed

    German FA suspend all football this weekend

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bundesliga Postponed

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Premier League Suspended Until April 4

    Top leagues in England all halted

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Premier League Suspended Until April 4

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Champions League Games Postponed

    UEFA calls off next week's UCL and Europa games

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Champions League Games Postponed

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Klopp Writes Letter to the Fans

    'If it’s a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it’s no contest’

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp Writes Letter to the Fans

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report