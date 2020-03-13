Everton Confirm Coronavirus Self-Isolation of Players Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Everton's entire first-team squad and coaching staff are in self-isolation after a player showed symptoms of the coronavirus.

The club posted the following message on Twitter on Friday:

The decision means there is now serious doubt as to whether Monday's Premier League clash with local rivals Liverpool will go ahead.

Paul Joyce of The Times provided further details, noting a number of the club's facilities, including Goodison Park, have been closed:

On Thursday, Arsenal announced that their manager, Mikel Arteta, had tested positive for the virus, while Chelsea confirmed in the early hours of Friday morning that winger Callum Hudson-Odoi had COVID-19.

The Blues youngster has since said in a social media post that he has been able to recover from the illness but is still in isolation.

Per Dan Roan of BBC News, a number of clubs have already been affected by the coronavirus pandemic:

With football suspended in many major leagues across Europe, the Premier League is expected to follow suit and stop upcoming matches. Brighton & Hove Albion have already said their match with Arsenal on Saturday will not go ahead.

On Thursday, the league said it was set to continue with matches as planned, although it announced an emergency meeting would take place on Friday morning after the news about Arteta broke.

The Merseyside derby at Goodison Park was set to be an important one. Had Manchester City lost to Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League, then Liverpool would have had the chance to win the Premier League title at the home of their rivals.

Per CNN, COVID-19 has infected around 125,000 people globally, killing in excess of 4,600.