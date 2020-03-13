2020 Boston Marathon Postponed to Sept. 14 Because of Coronavirus Concerns

RYAN MCBRIDE/Getty Images

The Boston Marathon has officially been postponed for the first time since its inception in 1897 because of ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

According to WBZ's Anna Meiler, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Friday that the race will be moved to Sept. 14.

Word that the event, which was scheduled for April 20, could see a date change emerged on Thursday, when Walsh told Paula Ebben of WBZ-TV that it was a possibility.

Later that evening, WBZ-TV reported that the event was postponed, with hope that it could be run in September:

"Officials from the eight cities and towns on the route – Hopkinton, Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, Brookline, and Boston – met Wednesday at Boston City Hall to talk about a change of date for the race, a day after Gov. Charlie Baker declared a State of Emergency in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

"Those authorities are now looking at the possibility of holding the event on a Monday in September, instead of Monday, April 20. They hope to reach a decision by the end of this week, but there are a great deal of logistics in those communities that still need to be worked out."

The race has played a significant part in the greater Boston area's history and culture. The marathon always takes part on the city's Patriots' Day, which commemorates the first battles of the American Revolutionary War.

The event serves as the centerpiece of the day in addition to a Boston Red Sox home game (barring cancellation due to rain or other events) in the late morning or early afternoon since 1959.

However, the marathon has now become the latest sporting event to be postponed.