Woj: Jazz Have to 'Repair Relationships' Due to 'Frustration' with Rudy Gobert

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the relationship between Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and the rest of his team is significantly frayed.

"The Jazz are fortunate that they don't have to get back together and start playing games again right now. There is a lot of work to do to repair relationships. ... There's a lot of frustration with Gobert," Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter Thursday (h/t NBA Central).

Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. One day later, Tim MacMahon and Tisha Thompson of ESPN recapped the big man's reportedly cavalier attitude toward the virus, which could have exposed others around him, prior to his official diagnosis:

"On Monday, Gobert jokingly mocked the NBA's temporary rules requiring media members to keep a 6- to 8-foot distance from players. Gobert, a Magic Johnson Award nominee last season due to his cooperation with the media, made a point to touch all the microphones and recording devices on the table in front of him after finishing his post-shootaround availability, which was set up in an interview room at the team's practice facility instead of the normal courtside area.

"Gobert had a similar cavalier attitude in the locker room, Jazz players privately said, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. As with other NBA players, Gobert exchanged high-fives with teammates as usual in recent games despite the coronavirus crisis escalating into a pandemic."

Shooting guard (and locker-room neighbor) Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the coronavirus.

