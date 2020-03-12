Bellator 241 to Take Place Without Fans Amid the Coronavirus Concerns

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Bellator 241 will take place amid ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

However, fans will not be let into the arena at Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, for the event on Friday, per Bellator president Scott Coker:



"The health and safety of our athletes, fans and staff are our number one priority and we will continue to monitor all information surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. Out of an abundance of caution for all parties, #Bellator241 on Friday, March 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena will be closed to the public. Refunds for ticketholders will be available at their original point of purchase."

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont issued an executive order banning gatherings of 250 people or more, per Alex Putterman, Christopher Keating, Nicholas Rondinone and Eliza Fawcett of the Hartford Courant.

Six cases have been confirmed in the state, per the New York Times.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

