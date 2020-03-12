Vontaze Burfict: Public Perception 'Bothers Me a Lot' After 12-Game Suspension

Leila Coker/Associated Press

Vontaze Burfict has played seven years in the NFL and has been suspended for 22 games and fined more than $5.3 million. The linebacker knows the perception that his hard-hitting play carries. It hasn't been easy for him to wear it.

"I think about how the world sees me. That bothers me. It bothers me a lot," Burfict told NFL.com's Tom Pelissero. "People think (from what they see in) football, 'that's how he is off the field.' Nah."

Twelve of the games Burfict has been suspended for took place last year after he made helmet-to-helmet contact with the Indianapolis Colts' Jack Doyle during Week 4. The punishment cost him the rest of the season—Burfict's first with the Raiders.

The 29-year-old was reinstated in late December, but his reputation hasn't been given the same reprieve.

"And I'm not going to lie, bro. The first two, three years, everybody was saying, '(He's) the villain.' You guys think I'm a villain? You just go on and live with it." Burfict said. "Then, it gets old, when you go out there and some fans think that I'm just out to hurt people. That's not the case."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.