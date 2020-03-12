Vontaze Burfict: Public Perception 'Bothers Me a Lot' After 12-Game Suspension

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 12, 2020

Oakland Raiders' linebacker Tahir Whitehead wears a cap with the number 55 in support of his banned teammate Vontaze Burfict during a press conference after a practice session at the Grove Hotel in Chandler's Cross, Watford, England, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended Monday for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle, the most severe punishment in NFL history for an on-field infraction. The Oakland Raiders are preparing for an NFL regular season game against the Chicago Bears in London on Sunday. (AP Photo/Leila Coker)
Leila Coker/Associated Press

Vontaze Burfict has played seven years in the NFL and has been suspended for 22 games and fined more than $5.3 million. The linebacker knows the perception that his hard-hitting play carries. It hasn't been easy for him to wear it. 

"I think about how the world sees me. That bothers me. It bothers me a lot," Burfict told NFL.com's Tom Pelissero. "People think (from what they see in) football, 'that's how he is off the field.' Nah."

Twelve of the games Burfict has been suspended for took place last year after he made helmet-to-helmet contact with the Indianapolis Colts' Jack Doyle during Week 4. The punishment cost him the rest of the season—Burfict's first with the Raiders

The 29-year-old was reinstated in late December, but his reputation hasn't been given the same reprieve.

"And I'm not going to lie, bro. The first two, three years, everybody was saying, '(He's) the villain.' You guys think I'm a villain? You just go on and live with it." Burfict said. "Then, it gets old, when you go out there and some fans think that I'm just out to hurt people. That's not the case."

      

