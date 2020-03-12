'Fast 9' Movie Starring John Cena Postponed Until Next Year Amid Coronavirus

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 12, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: John Cena attends Universal Pictures Presents The Road To F9 Concert and Trailer Drop on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

John Cena's entrance into the Fast and Furious film saga is being pushed back to 2021.

The franchise announced it was moving the release date of F9 from May 2020 to April 2021. Filmmakers did not specify that the delay is due to the spread of the coronavirus but instead noted the "move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration":

Cena was cast as Jakob Toretto, brother of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto, in the ninth installment of the franchise that has seen numerous A-list celebrities and action stars appear

In recent years, Cena has transitioned from the wrestling ring to the silver screen with roles in Daddy's Home, Trainwreck, Blockers, Bumblebee and The Marine

F9 will now be released on April 2, 2021, in the United States. 

