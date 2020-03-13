What Happens If WWE WrestleMania 36 Is Canceled or Postponed?

0 of 4

The entire world is being affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and uncertainty as to what's next is a prevailing thought. When it comes to sports in the United States, the past few days have seen the NBA and NHL suspend their seasons, the NCAA cancel both the men's and women's tournaments and MLB postpone Opening Day.



What remains unclear is WWE's plan. The biggest wrestling promotion in the world is preparing for WrestleMania 36 on April 5, but with an international travel ban against 26 European countries and rules about public gatherings being implemented in various states, WWE may be forced to postpone or cancel the event.

According to CNN on Friday, more than 132,000 cases of the COVID-19 virus have been reported worldwide, with over 5,000 deaths.

WWE announced on Thursday that Friday's SmackDown will be moved from Detroit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with "only essential personnel in attendance."

On Thursday, WWE also sent out a statement addressing the possibility of WrestleMania 36 being postponed or canceled. Here is what WWE had to say:

"While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is canceled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues. The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay."

If WWE decides to postpone or cancel WrestleMania for the first time ever, there are a lot of questions to address.

