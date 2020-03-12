Donovan Mitchell Confirms Coronavirus News; Urges People to 'Behave Responsibly'

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell confirmed Thursday he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus in an Instagram post, and he urged people to "behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them."

"Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test," Mitchell said in the post. "We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help."

Mitchell is the first American athlete to publicly confirm they have been diagnosed with COVID-19. He was tested Wednesday night after a teammate—reportedly center Rudy Gobert—tested positive for the disease.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Mitchell was the only person in the Jazz organization who tested positive among the 58 tests administered Wednesday evening.

The NBA announced an indefinite postponement of the 2019-20 season after news of an unnamed Jazz player testing positive was confirmed.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

