PGA Tour Announces Events Will Be Played Without Fans Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The PGA Tour announced Thursday it will continue to play its 2020 schedule but fans will no longer be allowed to attend the events at least through April 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement he's been in communication with President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, the host state for this weekend's Players Championship:

"With that as pretext, at this point in time, PGA Tour events—across all Tours—will currently proceed as scheduled, but will do so without fans. This policy starts at the Players Championship tomorrow (Friday) and continues through the Valero Texas Open. It's important to note, that could change, but for the time being, this decision allows the PGA Tour, our fans and constituents to plan, prepare and respond as events develop."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.