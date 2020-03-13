Aston Villa vs. Chelsea: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Robin Jones/Getty Images

Chelsea have key injuries but still possess enough quality to be firm favourites when they face relegation-threatened Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

That is provided the game goes ahead as scheduled, as doubt has been cast after Chelsea confirmed forward Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for the coronavirus. The Blues confirmed their Cobham training facility would be subject to a partial closure, while the Premier League said an emergency meeting would take place on Friday regarding fixtures after news of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's positive test for COVID-19.

Should the game go ahead, Frank Lampard's Chelsea will arrive at Villa Park with fitness doubts over striker Tammy Abraham, as well as midfielders N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic. Points are still at a premium, though, with Chelsea determined to hold on to fourth spot and automatic qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League.

There's more jeopardy for Villa, with Dean Smith's side second-from-bottom and two points shy of safety, albeit having played a game less than those around them. Monday's 4-0 defeat away to Leicester City pushed Villa closer to the drop, but in Jack Grealish, this team still has the talent to spring a shock.

Date: Saturday, March 14

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT/1:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports PL/NBCSN

Live Stream: Sky Go. NBC Sports App.

Odds

Villa: +415 (bet $100 to win $415)

Chelsea: -170 (bet $170 to win $100)

Draw: +340 (bet $100 to win $340)

Odds per Caesars.

Abraham has been dealing with an ankle problem, but Lampard has said the frontman still isn't training, per Football.London's Andy Ha and Lee Wilmot. Lampard also said Kante is struggling to overcome an adductor injury.

The pace and power of Abraham haven't been missed thanks to Olivier Giroud's aerial prowess and technique. Goals from Giroud have helped Chelsea score notable wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Everton to boost their top-four chances.

Giroud is thriving and so is the Chelsea midfield, despite Kante's absence. The latter is a natural destroyer in the middle of the park, but without him, the Blues have cultivated more forward-thinking endeavour.

Ross Barkley has shown improvement, but 18-year-old Billy Gilmour has truly stood out. The teenage playmaker has taken rapid strides to start his life in the first team:

Gilmour and Giroud should keep Chelsea in the goals against a suspect Villa defence. Smith's back four have conceded a league-high 56 goals through 28 matches.

Villa's best bet will be to play on the front foot, rather than retreat into a rearguard action. Fortunately for the hosts, Grealish can flourish against any opposition.

The artful No. 10 has seven goals and six assists to his credit in the league. Grealish needs more support in the final third, something he may get if John McGinn is available.

McGinn has been out for nearly three months with an ankle injury, but the Scotland international is back in contention for selection, according to Smith:

Villa have the potential to surprise Chelsea, but Giroud and Co. can muster enough firepower to secure three more points for Lampard's men.