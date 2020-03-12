MLS Suspends Season for 30 Days Effective Immediately Amid Coronavirus

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIMarch 12, 2020

The new Major League Soccer (MLS) logo is pictured during an unveiling event in New York on September 18, 2014. MLS unveiled the new logo ahead of its 20th season. AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)
JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Major League Soccer announced Thursday the 2020 season has been suspended for 30 days because of the coronavirus outbreak:

The decision follows Wednesday's announcement that the NBA season has been suspended. President Donald Trump has also imposed a ban on incoming travel from 26 European countries.

La Liga also confirmed Thursday that football in Spain's top two tiers has be suspended for a minimum of two weeks.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

