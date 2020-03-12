MLS Suspends Season for 30 Days Effective Immediately Amid Coronavirus

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Major League Soccer announced Thursday the 2020 season has been suspended for 30 days because of the coronavirus outbreak:

The decision follows Wednesday's announcement that the NBA season has been suspended. President Donald Trump has also imposed a ban on incoming travel from 26 European countries.

La Liga also confirmed Thursday that football in Spain's top two tiers has be suspended for a minimum of two weeks.

