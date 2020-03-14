WWE WrestleMania 2020: Reigns vs. Goldberg and Bouts That'll Exceed Expectations

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The WrestleMania 36 card is stacked with big names and big-time matches from top to bottom, but the one major criticism seems to be a lack of bouts that look like five-star matches on paper.

Rather than going for work rate, WWE has seemingly opted to book dream matches that fans likely never expected to see. While that can go south at times (see: Goldberg vs. The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown 2019), it can also lead to some memorable moments when done right.

There are some matches on the WrestleMania card that could be disasters if they aren't handled correctly, but if WWE is willing to take a less-is-more approach, that doesn't have to be the case.

Here is a closer look at three announced or expected matches for WrestleMania that have a chance to be far better than most fans think.

Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg

A large portion of the WWE Universe reacted negatively when Goldberg beat "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown to become the new Universal champion, and there wasn't a ton of excitement when Roman Reigns was announced as his WrestleMania challenger.

It is clear that WWE did the title change in order to increase the likelihood of fans cheering The Big Dog at WrestleMania since there is a good chance that most would have supported The Fiend over him. That probably won't be the case with Goldberg since most fans don't like the thought of a part-time wrestler showing up and winning the belt.

Neither Reigns not Goldberg are known as technical marvels in the ring and this may not be the match most fans wanted to see, but there is reason to believe they can put on an entertaining bout.

The strongest example in favor of that notion is Goldberg's Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. That match lasted only four minutes and 45 seconds, but they packed a lot of action into that time and put on a memorable match.

Reigns and Goldberg are both impactful performers who have a few big moves that have been protected well over the years, including the spear, which is something their match can be built around.

While Reigns has shown that he can wrestle long matches against the right opponents, Goldberg has never been that type of performer, and he certainly isn't capable of going much longer than five minutes at 53 years of age.

If WWE books the match intelligently and doesn't ask too much from Reigns and Goldberg, then they have a good opportunity to put together a clash that fans will be talking about positively for years to come.

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

While the match has yet to be officially announced, there is little doubt that The Undertaker and AJ Styles are set to do battle at WrestleMania.

Taker and Styles are scheduled for a contract signing on Monday's Raw, and after The Phenomenal One called out The Phenom during a promo on this week's Raw, there is no question that they must settle the score on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The issues between Styles and The Undertaker began at Super ShowDown when The Undertaker replaced the injured Rey Mysterio in the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match and last eliminated an incredulous Styles to win the match.

Styles mocked Taker the following Monday on Raw and The Undertaker than interrupted Styles' No Disqualification match against Aleister Black at Elimination Chamber.

The story involving The Undertaker and Styles has been good so far, which ensures there should be some interest in their match even if fans are unsure about The Deadman's ability to perform at a high level anymore.

The Undertaker is 54 years old, didn't compete at last year's WrestleMania and had a rough singles match against Goldberg at last year's Super ShowDown.

If anyone can get a quality match out of The Undertaker, though, it is Styles. It can be argued that Styles is the best in-ring worker in the world, and he will be tasked with leading the way.

Styles can undoubtedly make Taker's offense look good and dictate the pace of the match in a way that will ensure The Undertaker can keep up.

Like Reigns vs. Goldberg, this match doesn't need to be a long one, but the Superstars involved are of such a high caliber that even a short bout will be memorable and feel like a big deal.

Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo

It is unclear what WWE is planning to do with the midcard and tag team titles at WrestleMania to this point, but the potential is present for a United States Championship Fatal 4-Way that could steal the show if given enough time.

United States champion Andrade and Angel Garza are both heels represented by Zelina Vega, and they have been at odds with Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo for many weeks. While they have faced each other in several different combinations, a Fatal 4-Way has yet to occur.

Since there are no signs in sight that their rivalry is close to ending, giving all four Superstars an opportunity to win the U.S. title at WrestleMania makes sense.

Such a match may not be overly enticing to fans on the surface since Andrade, Garza, Mysterio and Carrillo have already had so many matches involving each other, but all four of them are top-flight performers and could do some special things on the big stage.

Also, Andrade and Garza haven't really wrestled each other, nor have Mysterio and Carrillo, so there would be some different aspects involved in the match.

Perhaps the match would be held on the pre-show, which wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing since it would be given ample time.

It could also occur early on the main card, and while it isn't a match most fans would be begging to see, it would have an opportunity to top many of the matches featuring bigger names and titles.

