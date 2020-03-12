Drew Brees Rumors: Saints Want QB to Sign Contract Before Start of League Year

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are hoping Drew Brees signs a new contract with the franchise before the start of the new league year in order to avoid a dead cap charge from the contract restructuring he signed last offseason.

Mike Triplett of ESPN wrote "no reason" Brees and the Saints won't come to terms on a new deal by March 18. The Saints would be subject to a $21.3 million charge on their cap if the two sides cannot come to a new deal before the league year begins, similar to Tom Brady's situation in New England.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

