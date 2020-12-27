    Report: T-Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns' MRI on Wrist Injury Shows No Bone Damage

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2020

    Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots as Utah Jazz center Derrick Favors (15) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns received positive news from his MRI results after injuring his wrist late against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the scan showed no bone damage and that Towns is questionable to play against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. 

    Towns landed on his wrist with just over five minutes remaining in regulation against Utah—the same wrist he fractured last year and cost him the final 12 games of the season. Towns was able to reenter the game as Minnesota won 116-111. He finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

    "I couldn't catch anything," Towns told reporters afterward. "I was really there more just to be a distraction on the court. I just was there in case my team needed me."

    The 25-year-old said he didn't want to leave the bench and receive treatment during the game, believing he could still contribute to the T-Wolves, even if that meant just providing support from the sidelines.

    "I didn't want to just quit the game and go get X-rays and stuff," Towns said. "I wanted to be available in case my team needed me, and just be out there cheering them on. I did what I had to do."

