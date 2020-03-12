La Liga Suspended for At Least 2 Weeks Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistMarch 12, 2020

BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 01: A general view of the Camp Nou stadium during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at Camp Nou on October 1, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. The match is being played with empty stands after the events occured in Catalonia during the voting of a Catalonia independence referendum declared illegal and undemocratic by the Spanish government. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Alex Caparros/Getty Images

La Liga has announced the competition will be suspended for a minimum of two weeks following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Spain.

The top two tiers of Spanish football have followed the country's lower divisions after La Liga confirmed all competitions would be temporarily halted.

On Wednesday, United States President Donald Trump imposed a ban on travel from 26 European countries, including Spain.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Real Madrid in Quarantine

    All activity cancelled after one of club's basketball players tested positive for coronavirus

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid in Quarantine

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: All Premier League Games to Go Behind Closed Doors

    UK govt. expected to move its response to coronavirus from 'contain' to 'delay' (Times)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: All Premier League Games to Go Behind Closed Doors

    Daniel Davis
    via Mail Online

    Watch Every Europa League Game

    Take your pick from Thursday's games on B/R Live

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Watch Every Europa League Game

    via B/R Live

    Why PSG Mocked Haaland So Badly...

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Why PSG Mocked Haaland So Badly...

    Goal
    via Goal