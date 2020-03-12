La Liga Suspended for At Least 2 Weeks Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

La Liga has announced the competition will be suspended for a minimum of two weeks following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Spain.

The top two tiers of Spanish football have followed the country's lower divisions after La Liga confirmed all competitions would be temporarily halted.

On Wednesday, United States President Donald Trump imposed a ban on travel from 26 European countries, including Spain.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

