Diego Simeone Likens Jan Oblak to Lionel Messi After 'Historic' Win in Liverpool

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Diego Simeone has compared Jan Oblak's impact to that of Barcelona's Lionel Messi after the goalkeeper played a key role in Atletico Madrid's "historic" 3-2 extra-time win over Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.



The UEFA Champions League titleholders won 1-0 in 90 minutes to draw 1-1 on aggregate and force extra time in the last 16, but goals from Marcos Llorente helped seal Liverpool's exit. Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino scored on the evening but couldn't prevent a 4-2 aggregate defeat.

Oblak was named man of the match for his performance on Merseyside, and Simeone told reporters after the game: "Our goalkeeper is the best in the world. He decides games the way [Lionel] Messi does for Barcelona."

Liverpool reserve keeper Adrian played a critical role for opposing reasons at the other end of the field, with regular No. 1 Alisson Becker missing the second leg due to injury.

Firmino's 94th-minute goal put Liverpool 2-0 ahead on the night (2-1 on aggregate) and within sight of the quarter-finals, but Adrian's poor clearance minutes later allowed Llorente to bag a vital away goal (U.S. viewers only):

The Atletico substitute showed remarkable composure in the 106th minute to score his second—which Adrian arguably should have saved—before assisting Alvaro Morata for a late blow at the death (U.S. viewers only):

Oblak's side have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four outings but are now unbeaten in seven games (including extra time), and Squawka highlighted the Slovenian's match-saving input on Wednesday:

Los Rojiblancos have advanced to the competition's quarter-finals for the first time since 2017, and Simeone added: "I'm happy for the club that once again we are among the eight best teams in Europe. It was historic, beautiful. Their supporters pushed them as ours did at the Wanda but we stuck with the plan."

It was clear from Atletico's second-half display that they were content going to extra time, with Simeone's substitutions and the squad's fitness among the key factors in their advance to the next round.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport (h/t Evening Standard's Joe Krishnan) after the game he didn't understand why Atletico, with the players they possess, don't play "proper football."

Simeone was asked to comment on those remarks and outlined a different sole objective:

Oblak came under particularly heavy pressure in the second half of normal time but was instrumental for his side throughout, while Adrian's outing will inevitably be remembered for far different reasons.

Paris Saint-Germain beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at an empty Parc des Princes on Wednesday to also advance (3-2 on aggregate), joining RB Leipzig and Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.