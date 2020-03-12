G League Suspends Season After NBA Player's Positive Coronavirus Test

Christian Inoferio/Getty Images

The G League is following the NBA's lead, suspending its season in the wake of the NBA doing so Wednesday night after a Utah Jazz player, reportedly center Rudy Gobert, preliminarily tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wednesday night's game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was delayed and eventually canceled after Gobert reportedly tested positive. The NBA then suspended the season after reportedly planning to continue games without spectators present. That announcement was expected Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, though things changed swiftly Wednesday evening.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

