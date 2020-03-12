Report: 5 Teams Told to Self-Quarantine After Jazz's Positive Coronavirus Test

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

With the NBA season suspended after Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, players from numerous teams have been told to self-quarantine for the time being.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors all had contact with the Jazz within the past 10 days and have been told to isolate themselves, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, Cavs assistant general manager Mike Gansey is currently scouting abroad and was hoping to get a flight out of Madrid on Friday.

At the same time, at least one Cleveland player is hopeful the team's relationship with the Cleveland Clinic will allow them to be tested as soon as Thursday.

The Cavaliers hosted Utah on March 2 in Cleveland. Those who played against the Jazz in recent days are already taking extra precautions.

"I'm sure I probably had contact with [Gobert]. But at the same time, like I said, [I'm] just taking precautions," Detroit's Langston Galloway said, per ESPN. "We've been washing our hands, and when the reports started coming out, everybody's kinda been on their hand sanitizer, washing their hands, just staying focused on that moment of, hey, [we have] interaction with a lot of different people and knowing that at the end of the day, you might've touched the ball, you might've interacted with a fan, and just being [cautious] with that going forward."

Shortly after the Jazz player, reportedly Gobert, tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA elected to suspend its season indefinitely. Later on Wednesday, the NBA G League did the same.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 113,000, including 696 cases in the United States, where 25 people have died, per CNN.

The NBA guidelines for self-quarantining are currently undisclosed, but with no games scheduled for the foreseeable future, there is no need to hurry back to the court. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban noted during an ESPN broadcast that teams have been told they can continue to hold practices, but players should not have visitors from out of town.

"I trust Adam [Silver]. You know what? It's really not about basketball or money," Cuban said. "Literally, if this thing is exploding to the point where all of a sudden players and others have had it, you think about your family. You want to make sure you're doing this the right way. Now it's much more personal, and you've seen what's happened in other countries, but just the whole idea that it's come this close and potentially a couple players have it, just, 'stunning' isn't the right word. Just crazy."

The NBA is expected to hold a call with its board of governors at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday to discuss the next steps, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.