Jazz Remain Quarantined in Oklahoma City Following Positive Coronavirus Test

Chris Elise/Getty Images

The game scheduled between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz was postponed Wednesday night just before tipoff after a Jazz player preliminarily tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

ESPN's Royce Young reported that the Thunder have since left Chesapeake Energy Arena, but the Jazz have not.

"The Jazz will need to coordinate with Oklahoma and Salt Lake City public health organizations before they can return to Utah, per sources," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added. "For now, the team is quarantined in OKC."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium was the first to report that Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert had tested positive.

Both teams were quarantined in their locker rooms, per Young, who provided detailed updates on what happened at the arena:

The Jazz provided a statement confirming that a player on the team tested positive for the coronavirus but did not name Gobert:

Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier relayed on Twitter that he has spoken to Gobert by phone, and he "is doing good":

In the aftermath of Gobert's reported positive test and the Jazz-Thunder game's postponement, the NBA announced that all games will be suspended until further notice:

Coronavirus has infected over 118,000 people worldwide, according to CNN's live tracker, with over 1,200 confirmed cases in the United States. Close to 4,300 people have died.