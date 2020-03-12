Jazz Remain Quarantined in Oklahoma City Following Positive Coronavirus Test

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 12, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 26: Close up of the Utah Jazz logo during a game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on February 26, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Credit: 2020 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

The game scheduled between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz was postponed Wednesday night just before tipoff after a Jazz player preliminarily tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

ESPN's Royce Young reported that the Thunder have since left Chesapeake Energy Arena, but the Jazz have not.

"The Jazz will need to coordinate with Oklahoma and Salt Lake City public health organizations before they can return to Utah, per sources," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added. "For now, the team is quarantined in OKC."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium was the first to report that Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert had tested positive.

Both teams were quarantined in their locker rooms, per Young, who provided detailed updates on what happened at the arena:

The Jazz provided a statement confirming that a player on the team tested positive for the coronavirus but did not name Gobert:

Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier relayed on Twitter that he has spoken to Gobert by phone, and he "is doing good":

In the aftermath of Gobert's reported positive test and the Jazz-Thunder game's postponement, the NBA announced that all games will be suspended until further notice:

Coronavirus has infected over 118,000 people worldwide, according to CNN's live tracker, with over 1,200 confirmed cases in the United States. Close to 4,300 people have died.

Related

    Report: Rudy Gobert Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    Jazz star has tested positive for the coronavirus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rudy Gobert Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Suspends All Games

    League delays all games after Jazz star Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus

    Utah Jazz logo
    Utah Jazz

    NBA Suspends All Games

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Jazz vs. Thunder in OKC Postponed Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

    Utah Jazz logo
    Utah Jazz

    Jazz vs. Thunder in OKC Postponed Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Jeremy Lin, Foundation Donate 1M Yuan, $150K 'Towards Fighting' Coronavirus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jeremy Lin, Foundation Donate 1M Yuan, $150K 'Towards Fighting' Coronavirus

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report