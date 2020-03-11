Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press Lead USWNT Past Japan in 2020 SheBelieves Cup

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2020

FRISCO, TEXAS - MARCH 11: Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States celebrates a goal by Christen Press #23 against Japan during the first half of the 2020 SheBelieves Cup at Toyota Stadium on March 11, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The United States women's national team just keeps collecting hardware.

On Wednesday, the USWNT defeated Japan 3-1, winning the 2020 SheBelieves Cup with three victories in total by a combined score of 6-1.

Megan Rapinoe and Christen Press scored first-half goals for the USWNT, while Mana Iwabuchi made things interesting with a 58th-minute goal for Japan. But Lindsey Horan's goal in the 83rd minute put the contest out of reach.

Rapinoe's goal was a thing of beauty, as the superstar winger struck on a free kick in the seventh minute.

Nineteen minutes later, Press shocked Japan with a crafty turn on the edge of the box and an inch-perfect chip over the goalkeeper to double the Americans' lead.

                

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

