Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press Lead USWNT Past Japan in 2020 SheBelieves Cup

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The United States women's national team just keeps collecting hardware.

On Wednesday, the USWNT defeated Japan 3-1, winning the 2020 SheBelieves Cup with three victories in total by a combined score of 6-1.

Megan Rapinoe and Christen Press scored first-half goals for the USWNT, while Mana Iwabuchi made things interesting with a 58th-minute goal for Japan. But Lindsey Horan's goal in the 83rd minute put the contest out of reach.

Rapinoe's goal was a thing of beauty, as the superstar winger struck on a free kick in the seventh minute.

Nineteen minutes later, Press shocked Japan with a crafty turn on the edge of the box and an inch-perfect chip over the goalkeeper to double the Americans' lead.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.