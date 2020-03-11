Joel Embiid Scores 30 Points as 76ers Cruise Past Pistons

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

It had been two full weeks since Joel Embiid last played in an NBA game.

He wasted no time re-establishing his dominance.

The Sixers center scored 30 points and added 14 rebounds, as Philadelphia earned a 124-106 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Al Horford added 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Furkan Korkmaz added 17 points off the bench.

Embiid was returning to the lineup after missing two weeks with a left shoulder strain. He turned in a dominant 27 minutes in his return, and the Sixers were able to sit their starters for most of the fourth quarter.

Christian Wood led the way for the Pistons with 32 points and seven rebounds.

The NBA suspended its season indefinitely later Wednesday night after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Rudy Gobert was the player who tested positive.

Utah's game in Oklahoma City against the Thunder was suspended, and players on both teams were quarantined. The NBA said the infected player was not in the arena.

The Sixers' victory brought them to 29-2 at home this season.

