Jazz vs. Thunder in Oklahoma City Postponed Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2020

Oklahoma City, OK - November 23: A shot of the Oklahoma City Thunder logo before a game against the Golden State Warriors on November 23, 2014 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Richard Rowe/NBAE via Getty Images)
Richard Rowe/Getty Images

Wednesday's game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder has been postponed because of what the Thunder are calling "unforeseen circumstances." 

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the game tonight has been postponed. You're all safe. Take your time in leaving the arena," the Oklahoma City PA announcer said after the teams were sent to the locker rooms just before tipoff.

The NBA has not announced why the game has been postponed as of publication.

  

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

