Jazz vs. Thunder in Oklahoma City Postponed Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'March 12, 2020
Richard Rowe/Getty Images
Wednesday's game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder has been postponed because of what the Thunder are calling "unforeseen circumstances."
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the game tonight has been postponed. You're all safe. Take your time in leaving the arena," the Oklahoma City PA announcer said after the teams were sent to the locker rooms just before tipoff.
The NBA has not announced why the game has been postponed as of publication.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
