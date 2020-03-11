Big Ten, Big 12 to Play Conference Tournaments Without Fans Starting on Thursday

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Big Ten and Big 12 will follow the lead of the NCAA, as each has decided to play its conference tournament without fans beginning Thursday in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

NCAA president Mark Emmert announced Wednesday the men's and women's NCAA tournaments will be held with only "essential staff and limited family" allowed to attend.

The Big Ten followed suit, noting in the official statement that games beginning Thursday will be held without spectators.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis," the release stated.

The Big 12 also will prohibit fans from attending beginning on Thursday, per Jason King.

"We have the best tournament in all of college basketball. To have to take these steps is painful for all involved," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said, per King.



Both leagues have first-round games scheduled for Wednesday that will go ahead as scheduled.

The coronavirus has spread throughout the globe in recent weeks, with more than 115,800 cases worldwide, per CNN.com. There have been 1,000 cases in the United States leading to 31 confirmed deaths, per CNN.com.

The pandemic caused the NCAA's COVID-19 advisory panel to "recommend against sporting events open to the public" in an announcement Wednesday.

After the Ivy League canceled its men's and women's conference tournaments, the MAC and Big West announced they would hold their tournaments without spectators.

The Big Ten and Big 12 now become the largest conferences to adjust their policies, limiting crowds in Indianapolis and Kansas City, respectively.