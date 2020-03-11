Juventus Announces Daniele Rugani Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Juventus announced Wednesday that centre-back Daniele Rugani tested positive for the coronavirus, though he is currently showing no symptoms.

Per that press release, Juventus is "currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him."

Rugani, 25, has appeared in just seven games for Juventus this season after making 20 appearances a year ago. He hasn't registered any goals or assists in the 2019-20 campaign.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted European football, and sports around the globe, in a major way. Serie A has been playing its matches in empty arenas, with supporters banned from the stadiums because of the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

In England, Arsenal and Manchester City postponed their scheduled game for Wednesday as a precautionary measure after several Gunners came into contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who was diagnosed with the illness.

Danish club Brondby quarantined 13 players and staff members after Denmark international Thomas Kahlenberg was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Timo Hubers of Hannover 96, a club in the second division of German football, also tested positive for the illness.

The coronavirus was classified as a global pandemic on Wednesday and has infected over 115,800 people worldwide, leading to over 4,200 deaths.