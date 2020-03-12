2020 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions for Top Prospects in NCAA Tournament

Stew Milne/Associated Press

The NCAA tournament is typically a place for NBA prospects to potentially boost their draft stock, but this year's event could be different, assuming it even takes place.

If the event is held, it could still occur without most of the top prospects on the board. From James Wiseman to LaMelo Ball, Deni Avdija to RJ Hampton, a good chunk of this draft class isn't even connected to men's college basketball. Beyond them, players such as Anthony Edwards and Cole Anthony will likely see their teams miss the cut.

So which players would have a shot at climbing the draft board? After laying out our latest mock first round, we'll spotlight the top three prospects in position to compete at March Madness.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

4. Atlanta Hawks: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

5. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

6. New York Knicks: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

7. Chicago Bulls: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

8. Charlotte Hornets: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

12. Portland Trail Blazers: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

13. Sacramento Kings: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

14. New Orleans Pelicans: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF/C, Olympiacos

15. Orlando Magic: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

18. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

19. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG/SF, Arizona

20. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

23. Miami Heat: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

24. Utah Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Boston Celtics: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

26. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Robert Woodard, SF, Mississippi State

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Top Prospects in NCAA Tournament

Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

Isaac Okoro isn't much of a scorer, averaging a solid-but-unspectacular 12.9 points per game. He's not a three-point marksman (29.0 percent), nor a standout rebounder (4.4) or shot-blocker (0.9).

So, why is he generating top-10 draft buzz? Because modern basketball requires multipositional stoppers, and the 19-year-old might be the most versatile defender in this draft.

"Okoro's initial value comes on the defensive end, where he can shift seamlessly between the 1 and the 4 at 6'6", 225 pounds, with a sturdy frame and tree-trunk legs," ESPN's Mike Schmitz wrote. "... He's quick-footed, hard-playing and technically sound with the mentality to develop into an All-NBA defender and defensive player of the year candidate."

Okoro isn't a one-way player. Even if his jumper never materializes, he adds value as a slasher, finisher, ball-mover and glass-crasher. His handles, passing and vision are all potentially special (especially for his size), and he could play his way into the top five.

Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

Obi Toppin is a walking bucket, and the steep nature of his ascension (combined with that of his Dayton Flyers) has generated loud national-player-of-the-year talk.

"Opposing defenses just don't have many answers for a 6'9" guy who can score virtually at will in the paint (his 2-point percentage borders on being Zion-like) but can also step out and hit one 3 per game with accuracy," ESPN's John Gasaway wrote.

The 22-year-old has everything teams want in a frontcourt scorer: He explodes off the ground, his hands are soft, he runs the floor well, he can score from all three levels and finish over smaller defenders or speed around bigger ones.

Toppin's defensive outlook isn't nearly as bright—staying in front of NBA athletes will be a challenge—but if it was, he'd be a lock for the top three. Maybe a scoring binge on a national stage will get him in that conversation anyway.

Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

It wouldn't be the NBA draft without at least one Wildcat on the board, right?

Tyrese Maxey probably won't be remembered among the best players to pass through John Calipari's program, but he's nevertheless traveling the familiar one-and-done path.

As B/R's Jonathan Wasserman noted, the 19-year-old at least offers consistency and stability, and he may develop into more with time:

"A worst-case scenario still shows a valued role player who's capable of driving and finishing through contact, making tough shots, willingly passing and competing defensively. Best case, he's a deadlier shooter than his 28.3 three-point percentage suggests. Like former Kentucky guards Devin Booker and Tyler Herro, Maxey could prove a more creative scorer and playmaker with increased NBA space and freedom."

Maxey's three-ball could be his swing skill. He's not an elite athlete or the most discerning distributor, so much of his appeal is tied to scoring and hustle. If he's doing a lot of that scoring inside the arc—as a 6'3" combo guard—he won't wow scouts. But if he goes on a heater from distance, his stock could climb in a hurry.