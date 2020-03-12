Rob Gronkowski's Best Booking Options for WWE SmackDown Debut, WrestleMania 36

Rob Gronkowski's Best Booking Options for WWE SmackDown Debut, WrestleMania 36March 12, 2020
It seems like the rumors are finally coming true: Rob Gronkowski is heading for WWE.
The former New England Patriots star and one of the best NFL tight ends of all time has long been speculated as a candidate to enter the squared circle with WWE. Past appearances with the promotion and a well-known friendship with a certain Superstar helped fuel the narrative.
Said narrative arrived in force Tuesday night when Ryan Satin reported on WWE Backstage that the two sides were close to a deal. According to Tony Maglio of The Wrap, Gronkowski will make his big debut on the March 20 episode of SmackDown.
So naturally, the conversation now shifts to what Gronkowski should do at his arrival and through WrestleMania 36. Here are some ideas.
Elias Interruption
Come on, it writes itself—Elias does his usual guitar gimmick, only for Rob Gronkowski to blindside him and take him out.
Nobody does the interrupted shtick better than Elias these days. The guitar thing is built for it. And reading between the lines a bit, it's very clear he's one of their most-trusted guys to bring along newcomers or help along veterans, like the time he got interrupted by Undertaker.
This doesn't have to be complex. Gronk interrupts, starts a feud and it runs through Mania. It's also a good delay tactic as the two don't even need to have a match at Mania. Instead, it would serve as a fun platform to get other celebrities and wrestlers involved in a segment on the card.
Flattening Dolph Ziggler
When WWE needs some amazing selling it rolls out Dolph Ziggler. Think, his amazing selling for Goldberg after the legend's debacle in Saudi Arabia against Undertaker, as a recent example.
Presumably, Gronk is working with a pretty limited moveset right now and won't have a ton going for him in the ring, barring an unexpected surprise in the same vein as Ronda Rousey's incredible jump.
Meaning, the few things Gronk can do need to look good. And besides Zigger's great selling, he's an often annoying heel crowds love to see get beat up.
This one doesn't have to be complicated either. Gronk can go after Ziggler or vice versa and it can run to a big payoff at Mania.
Teaming with Mojo Rawley
Mojo Rawley was the hinted Superstar in the intro.
Yes, Rawley might technically be on Raw, but this is WWE we're talking about. Heck, throw Rawley and Gronk in an invasion angle behind the idea the former is tired of his spot in the company and just wants to wreak havoc with his friend.
Anything with the two friends works, really. They can feud with each other right away or form a tag team. If they're friendly, it sets up a big-time betrayal down the road.
While these sorts of matches wouldn't be technical masterpieces, hoss fights between two NFL-ish bodies has a place on cards and Gronk's presumably big popularity would be a good way to get Rawley in front of more people and perhaps help him grow his own brand a bit.
Feuding with Baron Corbin
How can WWE fans expect anyone else?
Baron Corbin is one of the top guys in WWE. That might sting to hear, but he's a heat magnet and sound in the ring. Fans love to see him lose and the company trusts him to do somewhat-dangerous things like work Kurt Angle's retirement match.
Naturally this means Corbin would be a good fit for a Gronk foil on pretty much all levels. Fans would eventually get to see the payoff of the company's newest star taking out the longstanding villain who can't be quiet.
This might not be as fun in the ring as Ziggler, but it'd probably be more entertaining out of it.