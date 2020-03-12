Rob Gronkowski's Best Booking Options for WWE SmackDown Debut, WrestleMania 36

0 of 4

WWE

It seems like the rumors are finally coming true: Rob Gronkowski is heading for WWE.

The former New England Patriots star and one of the best NFL tight ends of all time has long been speculated as a candidate to enter the squared circle with WWE. Past appearances with the promotion and a well-known friendship with a certain Superstar helped fuel the narrative.

Said narrative arrived in force Tuesday night when Ryan Satin reported on WWE Backstage that the two sides were close to a deal. According to Tony Maglio of The Wrap, Gronkowski will make his big debut on the March 20 episode of SmackDown.

So naturally, the conversation now shifts to what Gronkowski should do at his arrival and through WrestleMania 36. Here are some ideas.