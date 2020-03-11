Man United's Scott McTominay Says 'Demanding' Bruno Fernandes Is 'A Born Winner'

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Scott McTominay has lauded Bruno Fernandes for his Manchester United contribution during his opening weeks at the club.

According to Tyrone Marshall of the Manchester Evening News, McTominay said the £47 million January capture from Sporting CP has given United "a personality" the starting XI has needed.

"With Bruno you can see he comes in and he's a born winner, you see that in training.

"He's willing to take the ball in any situation and play the killer pass, we need that creative spark. I can't give him enough credit for the way he's started.

"He's very demanding, he's a No. 10 who wants the ball, but he's been a breath of fresh air, he's got a personality and that's what this football club needs, he has that in abundance."

Michael Regan/Getty Images

The former Sporting captain has been a revelation for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reinvigorating United's charge for UEFA Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils defeated champions Manchester City 2-0 in Sunday's Premier League match at Old Trafford, and Fernandes was once again an important figure as he provided an assist for Anthony Martial's opener.

Fernandes' exploits haven't gone unnoticed, and the Portugal international was awarded the PFA Fans' Player of the Month for February:

The 25-year-old has scored three goals and provided three assists in his eight United appearances in the Premier League and UEFA Europa League.

United legend Ryan Giggs has also been quick to praise Fernandes, with the Wales manager telling Sky Sports News (h/t United's official website) the player has provided Old Trafford with the perfect winter boost.

"He's a fantastic player," Giggs said. "He's lifted the place, he has lifted everyone around him and it's still early days. I still think he can get even better. He's hit the ground running which is what you want—especially [after] signing in the January transfer window [because] it doesn't always happen. But he's fantastic and I'm pleased to see him doing so well."

United travel to LASK Linz on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League last 16. Fernandes will be expected to start once again, with the Red Devils on a 10-game undefeated run in all competitions. Victory in the tournament would allow United into next season's Champions League, but LASK are in good form and remain top of the Austrian Football Bundesliga by six points.