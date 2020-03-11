Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks Paul Pogba Return Date, Anthony Martial out vs. LASK

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Paul Pogba's return from injury could be imminent, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the Manchester United manager has ruled Anthony Martial out of Thursday's game away to LASK in the UEFA Europa League.

Solskjaer provided updates on the fitness of both players ahead of the trip to Austria, per Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News: "Anthony hurt himself when he slid into the post, so he is not ready for this game. Hopefully for Sunday, but not sure. Paul is getting closer, but not ready yet he hasn't trained with the team yet but by next week he will be ready."

Pogba being on the cusp of making a comeback may be a case of poor timing for both United and the Frenchman. During his absence dealing with an ongoing ankle problem, Pogba has watched his role as the creative fulcrum of the team be usurped by Bruno Fernandes.

The player who arrived from Sporting CP during the January transfer window has quickly imbued the Red Devils with greater industry and guile:

Fernandes' arrival has been the catalyst for a prolonged unbeaten run now stretching to 10 games across all competitions. Result and performances have created a renewed sense of optimism at Old Trafford, a feeling Solskjaer's rebuild is gathering steam and beginning to bear fruit.

While Fernandes is a symbol of the new hope, Pogba has been commonly associated with the inconsistency and inertia that have gripped United in recent seasons. His inability live up to the £89 million fee the Red Devils paid in 2016 has left United struggling to compete at the highest level.

Pogba is a mercurial talent who can often frustrate, but the 26-year-old combines power with flair in a way few other midfielders can manage. Yet, speculation persists Pogba will move on from United for a second time this summer, with Miguel Delaney of The Independent reporting earlier this month how the club was willing to let Pogba choose between Paris Saint-Germain and former club Juventus.

However, the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel has since reported Pogba now wants to stay at Old Trafford. Mokbel noted how "Pogba has been particularly impressed with the impact" Fernandes has made.

Having Pogba and Fernades jell would be the best-case scenario for Solskjaer. It would give United a creative one-two punch their rivals would envy and struggle to resist.

Pogba and Fernandes pulling the strings would increase the chances for Martial, who has matured into a prolific centre-forward on Solskjaer's watch.

Martial missing the first leg of the last-16 tie against LASK weakens United in a competition the Red Devils are looking to win for a second time in four seasons. Lifting the trophy again would put United back in the Champions League, and Solskjaer can at least count on another January import, Odion Ighalo, to lead the line well, along with academy talent Mason Greenwood, in Martial's absence.

Solskjaer will also need to trust the new faces for Sunday's game away to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. It's a match sure to have significant implications in the race for a top-four finish.

United are on the up thanks to Martial's goals and Fernandes' brilliance. Getting Pogba back fit and finally playing to his true ability could be the final piece needed to make this club a consistent winner of major trophies again.