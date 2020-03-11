Report: Eagles Coaches Won't Attend Pro Days Partially Because of Coronavirus

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles will not send their coaching staff to any pro days partially out of concern about the coronavirus, according to Jeremy Fowler and Tim McManus of ESPN.

The organization reportedly will continue to send scouts to the events ahead of the 2020 NFL draft.

Though preventing the spread of COVID-19 is one reason for the decision, the Eagles reportedly also believe it's better to keep their staff together for the time being given its new additions.

The United States has already seen 1,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus leading to 31 deaths, according to CNN.com.

There have been a wide variety of sports cancelations worldwide as a result of the respiratory illness.

The NFL has not yet made any changes to its offseason programs, including the NFL draft in April, although the league continues to monitor relevant information.

"We're keeping all—as we get information from the CDC—we're keeping all employees abreast of what we hear," NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said, per Kristian Dyer of Sports Illustrated. "Our chief medical officer is following this. We’re just keeping staff members informed, clubs informed. As they get information, we get information, we share. Just making we’re sure following."



Philadelphia has taken some precautions on its own, making a potentially impactful decision for a team that has 10 draft picks next month.