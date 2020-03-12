Real Madrid vs. Eibar: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Real Madrid's growing injury list could hamper the club's attempts to return to the top of La Liga when Los Blancos host Eibar on Friday.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and left-back Marcelo will join Eden Hazard as the notable absences from Zinedine Zidane's squad at the Santiago Bernabeu. Zidane needs a performance following last week's 2-1 defeat away to Real Betis, a result enough to ensure Barcelona ended the week in top spot.

The title isn't in Eibar's sights, with Jose Luis Mendilibar's team still wary of the threat of relegation. Eibar are just two points above the bottom three following Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at home to Real Sociedad.

Eibar are struggling for form, but in 35-year-old Charles, Mendilibar has a striker prolific enough to cause Real a few problems. The same goes for playmaker Fabian Orellana, whose vision and technique should keep Charles supplied with chances.

If the games goes ahead, it will be played behind closed doors because of the outbreak of the coronovirus. Yet, La Liga officials will meet with the Spanish football federation (RFEF) and the AFE players union on Thursday to discuss the potential suspension of matches in the top two divisions, per Marca's Jose Felix Diaz and Euan McTear.

Date: Friday, March 13

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET

TV Info: LaLigaTV, beIN Sports

Live Stream: PremierPlayer.tv. beIN Sports CONNECT.

Odds

Real Madrid: -430 (bet $430 to win $100)

Eibar: +1100 (bet $100 to win $1100)

Draw: +540

Odds per Caesars.

Courtois missing out with an adductor injury, a problem confirmed by the club's official website, is potentially a significant blow for what has generally been an impressive defence this season.

Real have conceded a mere 19 goals in Spain's top flight so far, and Courtois' form has been a big reason why. The former Chelsea man has been exceptional between the sticks during his second campaign with Los Merengues.

Courtois' absence means Alphonse Areola will get the chance to justify his move from Paris Saint-Germain last summer. Areola is a capable stopper, but he can't match the athleticism and command of the area Real's No. 1 is capable of.

The defence in front of Areola should remain strong even without Marcelo. A hamstring injury will keep the Brazilian out, per the club's official website, but summer import Ferland Mendy has been making the left-back berth his own.

Zidane's back four needs to be cohesive against Charles, who has netted eight goals in all competitions. The veteran knows how to find space in the box and remains a threat in the air.

Orellana will be tasked with sending in the deliveries to help Charles thrive. It's something the Chilean can do, provided he finds space in a midfield set to be dominated by Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos.

Real's midfield has a natural target to aim for thanks to in-form Karim Benzema. The Frenchman got on the scoresheet against Betis to continue his fine individual season:

Expect Benzema to be among the goals again and for the 32-year-old to push Eibar closer to the brink.