UEFA Announces Postponed UEL Matches Because of Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2020

Inter Milan's Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku (R) cheers the fans after the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg football match between PFC Ludogorets 1945 and Inter Milan at the Ludogorets Arena in Razgrad, Bulgaria, on February 20, 2020. (Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV / AFP) (Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images)
NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/Getty Images

UEFA has postponed Thursday's Europa League matches between Sevilla and Roma and Getafe and Inter Milan because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The governing body announced further decisions about the ties will be made in due course.

The Spanish government has banned flights from Italy, which is by far the worst-affected European nation following the widespread outbreak of COVID-19, from landing in the country. 

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mbappe Could Play Against Dortmund

    Back in PSG's Champions League squad following negative tests for COVID-19

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mbappe Could Play Against Dortmund

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch Champions League Last 16

    👑 Liverpool must overturn 1-0 deficit 😯 PSG face early KO vs. Dortmund ▶️ Both games on B/R Live from 4pm ET

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Watch Champions League Last 16

    via B/R Live

    How Coronavirus Could Impact Transfer Window

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How Coronavirus Could Impact Transfer Window

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Will Harry Kane Quit Spurs?

    🏆 Kane ‘loves club’ but wants trophies 💰 Man Utd, Man City interested 🔍 B/R breaks down transfer options

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Will Harry Kane Quit Spurs?

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report