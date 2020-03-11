UEFA Announces Postponed UEL Matches Because of Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/Getty Images

UEFA has postponed Thursday's Europa League matches between Sevilla and Roma and Getafe and Inter Milan because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The governing body announced further decisions about the ties will be made in due course.

The Spanish government has banned flights from Italy, which is by far the worst-affected European nation following the widespread outbreak of COVID-19, from landing in the country.

