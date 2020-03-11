Report: Seattle Events to Be Banned Ahead of MLB, MLS, XFL Scheduled Games

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will reportedly announce a ban on public gatherings of more than 250 people in the Seattle metropolitan area Wednesday amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in the state.

According to the Seattle Times (h/t ESPN), the ban will include sporting events and concerts and could have a major impact on the XFL's Seattle Dragons, MLS' Seattle Sounders and MLB's Seattle Mariners.

The Dragons are set to host the L.A. Wildcats at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, the Sounders will next play at home March 21 when they face FC Dallas, and the Mariners' regular-season home opener is scheduled for March 26 against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park.

The length of the ban isn't yet known, nor is it clear how teams will work around it. Reported options include moving games to other locations, playing in front of no fans or postponing games until the ban is lifted.

Of the 260 confirmed cases in the state of Washington, 24 people have died, and most of the deaths have occurred in the Seattle metro area.

Per the Associated Press, at least 10 nursing homes in the Seattle area have reported residents testing positive for the coronavirus, and there have been deaths at three of the facilities.

The Seattle Dragons have drawn more than 20,000 fans for each of their two home games this season, including the Feb. 22 game against the Dallas Renegades. It was shortly after that game that a CenturyLink Field concessions vendor who worked the event tested positive for the coronavirus.

Despite that, the King County press office released a statement saying those who attended the game were told they were at a low risk of contracting the virus. The Seattle Sounders' game against the Columbus Crew on March 7 also went forward as scheduled.

Looking elsewhere, first- and second-round games of the NCAA men's basketball tournament are scheduled to be played in Spokane, Washington, on March 19 and 21, although no announcement has been made regarding whether other areas of Washington state may be subject to a ban.