Report: NBA Discussing Moving Games to Other Arenas Amid Coronavirus Fears

In an effort to guard against the spread of coronavirus, the NBA has reportedly discussed moving some games to different arenas or cities.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the idea was brought up ahead of a conference call involving Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday. If a team plays in a city that has been hit by coronavirus, it is reportedly a possibility that their home games could be played at the away team's arena or a neutral site in a city that hasn't yet suffered a coronavirus outbreak.

The NBA has already taken one step to keep coronavirus in check by preventing media members from entering locker rooms on a temporary basis.

