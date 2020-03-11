Pep Guardiola Says 'Incredibly Positive' Raheem Sterling Will Regain Best Form

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed "incredibly positive" Raheem Sterling to get back to his best following a barren run at the Etihad Stadium since the start of 2020.

Sterling was arguably City's best player across the first half of their campaign, but he's failed to score a goal since bagging a brace in the 3-2 Premier League loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 27.

The 25-year-old's fitness has also been a concern after he sat out league wins over West Ham United and Leicester City due to a hamstring injury, but Guardiola told reporters he has faith his star will bounce back:

"He's incredibly positive, especially in the fact that when he misses one chance he tries again. He was injured for two or three weeks and sometimes you need a little bit more time, but he's coming back.

"I never was so much worried about these kind of actions, like Ederson last time. It happens.

"These are the guys who suffer the most. When it happens they have been supported and we try to let them feel we are here for them. Sometimes you speak with them and sometimes you leave them free. They are so mature to understand what they have to do."

City goalkeeper Ederson was at fault for both of Manchester United's goals when City lost 2-0 away to their bitter rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Sterling was largely kept quiet by Aaron Wan-Bissaka in City's derby defeat at United. The former was dispossessed six times, successfully completed one of four attempted dribbles and took the third-fewest touches of any City outfielder who started in the defeat, per WhoScored.com.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher analysed that head-to-head battle, with Sterling having had just one direct goal involvement in 11 appearances in 2020 (seven starts):

His single assist came against Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 encounter, winning the penalty that allowed City to equalise en route to a 2-1 win in Spain (U.S. viewers only):

The former Liverpool winger has 20 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions this term and looked to be on course for his best scoring season to date, though those hopes are now in doubt. He scored 25 goals in all competitions in 2018-19 and netted 23 times over the course of the previous campaign.

Sterling also started in five of City's six Carabao Cup games during their successful defence of the title this term, including a 90-minute outing in the 2-1 final win over Aston Villa:

Guardiola's side host Burnley on Saturday in their return to the Premier League. Wednesday's match at Arsenal was postponed after the Gunners announced several of their players had recently met with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who has contracted the coronavirus.

The Citizens are close to welcoming back winger Leroy Sane, who could make his first Premier League appearance of the season after recently starting in a 4-2 win against Arsenal's under-23 side.