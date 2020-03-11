Paul Pogba Reportedly Interested in Long-Term Contract with Manchester United

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly interested in signing a new long-term contract at the club despite previous speculation suggesting he was set to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail wrote Pogba, 26, "is prepared to commit his future" to the Red Devils after being encouraged by the success of January signing Bruno Fernandes.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has made eight appearances for United this season due in large part to an ankle injury. His last appearance for the club came during their 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Fernandes, 25, has scored three goals and recorded the same number of assists in his first eight appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, providing the kind of balance many expected of Pogba in a creative midfield role.

Former Chelsea and Everton winger Pat Nevin told Off The Ball the Portugal international—who has been an instant hit with fans—looks a more selfless star than his sidelined team-mate:

Pogba's current contract at Old Trafford runs until June 2021, though United have the option to extend that stay by another year. Mokbel added Pogba earns around £300,000 a week, but a new deal would likely boost his earnings closer to £400,000 a week.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and former employers Juventus have each been strongly linked with the playmaker in recent transfer windows.

Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, told Tuttosport (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) in mid-February that he had spoken to Juventus about a possible return shortly before engaging in a public spat with Solskjaer:

United's manager told reporters on March 4 that Pogba was due to to return to training by the middle of the month. However, James Robson of the Evening Standard doubted whether the player would feature again for the club this term:

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News reported on Monday that Pogba has been staying late at United's Carrington training facility in a bid to speed up his return following ankle surgery.

His current absence is the most substantial of his career after missing United's past 18 matches, surpassing the 17 games he sat out between October and December 2019 with the same injury, per Transfermarkt.

Fernandes made his Red Devils debut on February 1 in a 0-0 stalemate with Wolverhampton Wanderers, one of United's early results in their ongoing 10-match unbeaten streak (seven wins, three draws).

BBC 5 Live Sport's The Squad discussed the Portugal international's impact after starring in Sunday's 2-0 derby win over Manchester City, suggesting Pogba is no longer as missed by United following his arrival:

City's potential two-year ban from the UEFA Champions League means a fifth-placed Premier League finish could be sufficient for Solskjaer's side to qualify for next season's competition.

The club's European fate is still expected to play an important role in whether Pogba extends his terms, though many fans will likely be encouraged to hear of the £89 million record signing's apparent U-turn.