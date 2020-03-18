Chris Jericho vs. Goldberg Is a Revealing Look at the AEW vs. WWE Battle

0 of 4

WWE

Both WWE and All Elite Wrestling have taken some major turns lately.

And when working to compare both companies, no more prominent comparison springs to mind right now than looking at the performances of WWE's Goldberg and AEW's Chris Jericho.

Both have been heavily featured in varying ways for their respective company's title scenes and those usages speak to the profound differences in approach as both barrel toward the always-important WrestleMania season.

Here's a look at comparing the modern legends and what it means for both WWE, AEW and wrestling as a whole.