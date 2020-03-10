USSF Says Men's, Women's Teams Don't Perform Equal Work in Wages Lawsuit

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States Soccer Federation claims that the United States women's national soccer team does not deserve equal pay as the men's team because the two "do not perform equal work."

That's according to court filings relayed by ESPN.com's Graham Hays, who noted that the USWNT is seeking over $66 million in back pay and damages from the USSF.

"The overall soccer-playing ability required to compete at the senior men's national team level is materially influenced by the level of certain physical attributes," the defense motion said in part, per Hays. "Such as speed and strength, required for the job."

The USSF also said that the level of competition between the men's and women's teams contributes to the pay differences.

"There is also evidence that MNT players face tougher competition, even on a relative basis," the defense motion stated. "There is a significantly deeper pool of competition in men's international soccer than there is in women's international soccer, even when assessing the issue in relative terms."

In response to the USSF's arguments, Molly Levison, a spokesperson for the women, said:



"This ridiculous 'argument' belongs in the Paleolithic Era. It sounds as if it has been made by a caveman. Literally everyone in the world understands that an argument that male players 'have more responsibility' is just plain, simple sexism and illustrates the very gender discrimination that caused us to file this lawsuit to begin with. So [I'm] looking forward to trial on May 5."

A trial between the USWNT and USSF is slated to begin May 5 in federal court in California.

