Ex-GM Penny Toler Files Lawsuit Against Sparks Alleging Wrongful Termination

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: General Manager Penny Toler of the Los Angeles Sparks attends Los Angeles Sparks Media Day at Los Angeles Southwest College on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Sparks general manager Penny Toler has filed a lawsuit against the franchise in which she says she was fired because she filed complaints about team executives, including an accusation of "sexually predatory conduct" against former coach Brian Agler. 

TMZ Sports obtained a copy of the lawsuit, which makes several accusations against members of Sparks management. Toler says the team refused to investigate Agler despite players complaining about the coach, who resigned in 2018 and is currently the coach of the Dallas Wings

The suit also says Toler attempted to report an affair involving "high-level team execs," but the organization did not investigate. In addition, she says former team president Christine Simmons blocked her from trading star Candace Parker because the women are friends. According to Toler, Simmons influenced the organization to fire her after she used the N-word in a locker-room blowup with players during the 2019 playoffs.

"It's ridiculous that the organization used Toler's use of the word 'n---a' during a locker room speech to rally the team against her when during practices and workouts songs played from Spotify were laced with the same slang expletives or worse," Holly Baird, who represents Toler, told TMZ.

Toler served as the Sparks' general manager from 1999-2019, compiling rosters that won three WNBA championships. She is suing the organization for breach of contract, wrongful termination and retaliation, among other claims.

