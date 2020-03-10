BYU Announces Fan Who Attended Feb. 22 Game vs. Gonzaga Has the Coronavirus

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

A man who has tested positive for the coronavirus attended BYU's home game against Gonzaga last month, the school said in a statement Tuesday.

"BYU was contacted by the Utah County Health Department to notify the university that an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 attended a basketball game in the Marriott Center on Feb. 22, 2020," BYU said in a statement.

"According to the health department, the individual had mild symptoms on Feb. 22 and the risk of transmission to others at the game is low. As a precaution, those who were sitting within six feet of the individual are being contacted to let them know of the possible exposure."

Utah County Health Department spokeswoman Aislynn Tolman-Hill told the The Salt Lake Tribune that the man likely contracted the coronavirus on a cruise. He is currently under an isolation order and in recovery.

Tolman-Hill estimated about 10 individuals were in close enough proximity to the man, and they have been informed they could be at risk. Those who were not contacted are not believed to be at risk.

BYU said all "high-touch surfaces" at the Marriott Center are regularly disinfected, and there's no belief that there is an ongoing risk.

There have been 849 cases of the coronavirus in the United States and 28 deaths.