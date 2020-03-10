BYU Announces Fan Who Attended Feb. 22 Game vs. Gonzaga Has the Coronavirus

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2020, file photo, BYU students and fans celebrate on the court following their victory over Gonzaga following an NCAA college basketball game, in Provo, Utah. Utah public health officials are contacting and testing BYU basketball fans who sat near a coronavirus patient at a game prior to the infection being diagnosed, the university said Monday, March 9, 2020. He had mild symptoms and there's little risk the virus was transmitted more widely the Feb. 22 game against Gonzaga, the school said in a statement. People who went to the game don't need to do anything unless the are contacted by the Utah County Health Department. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

A man who has tested positive for the coronavirus attended BYU's home game against Gonzaga last month, the school said in a statement Tuesday.

"BYU was contacted by the Utah County Health Department to notify the university that an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 attended a basketball game in the Marriott Center on Feb. 22, 2020," BYU said in a statement.

"According to the health department, the individual had mild symptoms on Feb. 22 and the risk of transmission to others at the game is low. As a precaution, those who were sitting within six feet of the individual are being contacted to let them know of the possible exposure."

Utah County Health Department spokeswoman Aislynn Tolman-Hill told the The Salt Lake Tribune that the man likely contracted the coronavirus on a cruise. He is currently under an isolation order and in recovery.

Tolman-Hill estimated about 10 individuals were in close enough proximity to the man, and they have been informed they could be at risk. Those who were not contacted are not believed to be at risk.

BYU said all "high-touch surfaces" at the Marriott Center are regularly disinfected, and there's no belief that there is an ongoing risk.

There have been 849 cases of the coronavirus in the United States and 28 deaths. 

