B/R NBA Staff Roundtable: Does Zion Williamson Have a Real ROY Case?

There's no denying Zion Williamson's production or his enormous impact on the New Orleans Pelicans this season.

A team that began the season just 6-22 is suddenly 11-9 since Williamson made his debut on Jan. 22, climbing all the way up to ninth in the West. If New Orleans can catch the Memphis Grizzlies (currently 3.5 games back), that should go a long way in making Williamson's case over frontrunner Ja Morant.

As great as Morant has been, Williamson is putting up better overall numbers (23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 58.9 percent shooting in 29.7 minutes per game compared to 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 49.1 percent shooting in 30.0 minutes per game), and the Pelicans improve by 13.9 points per 100 possessions with Williamson on the floor, compared to the Grizzlies' jump of 1.8 points per 100 possessions with Morant in the game.

The final case will naturally come down to total games played. While Williamson just started his season a few weeks ago, Morant has led a surprisingly competitive Grizzlies squad since October. That matters.

Williamson has played just 19 games this season, and he would end up at a maximum of 37 should he suit up in every contest for the rest of the campaign. Morant currently stands at 59 and can max out at 76. That's more than double the number of games with which Williamson could finish.

Despite his incredible rookie production, the only way Williamson would have a chance is if the Grizzlies had to shut Morant down for the season following some sort of injury. Even then, the gap may still be too wide.

