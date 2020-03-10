Warriors News: Mychal Mulder Agrees to Multiyear Contract After 10-Day Deal

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Mychal Mulder has parlayed his 10-day contract into a multiyear deal with the Golden State Warriors.

The team announced Tuesday the rookie guard signed a new contract.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Mulder's deal is a non-guaranteed minimum contract.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

