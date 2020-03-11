LASK vs. Manchester United: Europa Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United's 10-match unbeaten run across all competitions should continue when the Red Devils face LASK Linz in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League last 16 on Thursday.

United are still without playmaker Paul Pogba and prolific forward Marcus Rashford, but their absences haven't slowed the momentum of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men. January arrivals Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo have already proved more than able replacements, while Anthony Martial is in peak form up top.

An emphatic 6-1 victory over Club Brugge in the last round makes 2017 winners United firm favourites to progress at the expense of the Austrian Football Bundesliga leaders. The match will be played behind closed doors amid concerns about the outbreak of the coronavirus, per BBC Sport, with the report detailing how LASK took advice from the Austrian government before taking the decision to prohibit fans from attending.

United were quick to release a statement promising to refund tickets originally purchased by away supporters, per Dominic Booth of the Manchester Evening News.

Solskjaer has relied on an increasingly potent double act between Fernandes and Martial to provide his team with cutting edge. The tandem worked its magic during Sunday's derby victory over Manchester City in the Premier League, with Fernandes teeing up Martial from a free kick.

Martial is rapidly maturing into a complete centre-forward, one who can play with his back to goal, hold the ball up and bring others into play, as well as providing a significant scoring threat of his own.

The Frenchman has three goals to his credit in this season's competition. Yet, LASK own a solid defensive record in the tournament, having only conceded five times so far.

United will need Fernandes' drive and Juan Mata's eye for a pass to break down what is sure to be a well-drilled and disciplined home side. They are the midfielders in Solskjaer's squad who can help United move the ball quicker through the lines.

LASK's own threat will come from the talents of Marko Raguz. The 21-year-old accounted for all of his team's goals during the 3-1 aggregate win over AZ Alkmaar in the last 32.

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim loanee Klauss makes a useful strike partner thanks to his brawn and willingness to compete in the air.

LASK have the firepower to spring an upset in the first leg, but it's more likely United's confidence and quality help keep an impressive winning run going.