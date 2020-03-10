Raiders Trade Rumors: Gabe Jackson Discussed in Talks; Owed $9.6M in 2020

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly held trade talks involving veteran guard Gabe Jackson this offseason, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per Spotrac, Jackson is due to make $9.6 million next season and is under contract through 2022 after signing a five-year, $55 million extension in 2017.

The 28-year-old Jackson was the Raiders' third-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2014, and he has started 83 of the 84 games he has appeared in during his six-year career.

Jackson began his NFL career as a left guard but has served as the Raiders' right guard for the past few seasons. That included last season, when he missed five contests with a knee injury.

Though Jackson has never been named to the Pro Bowl, he has been steady and reliable. Perhaps the only knock against him is durability.

Jackson has played all 16 games in a season only twice and has missed at least one game in each of the past three campaigns.

The Raiders boast a talented line with tackles Kolton Miller and Trent Brown, left guard Richie Incognito and center Rodney Hudson, but there is a lack of quality options to replace Jackson if he is traded.

Jordan Devey started in place of Jackson last season when he was injured, but since Devey will be a free agent, the Raiders would have to turn to Erik Magnuson, Lester Cotton Sr., Kyle Kalis or Cameron Hunt, none of whom have much NFL experience.

Trading Jackson would free up some cap space and give the Raiders an opportunity to address some of their other needs, though, including all three levels of the defense and a wide receiver for Derek Carr or whomever the starting quarterback is in 2020.

If a team acquires Jackson, it would have to make a significant financial investment, but given how steady he has been over the years, it could be worthwhile.