Tom Brady Rumors: Titans 'More Committed' to Ryan Tannehill Than Patriots QB

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

As the Tennessee Titans continue to evaluate their options at quarterback heading into free agency, re-signing Ryan Tannehill could be higher on their priority list than trying to bring in Tom Brady.

On Tuesday's Get Up, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the Titans "want to go with" Tannehill and are "more committed" to getting something done with the 31-year-old.

Brady has often been connected to the Titans this offseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter said on The Rich Eisen Show that his colleague Jeff Darlington viewed Tennessee as the favorite to sign the three-time NFL MVP.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was Brady's teammate in New England for eight seasons from 2001-08. Tennessee is built to win right now after reaching the AFC Championship Game and has a deeper receiving corps than the Patriots with A.J. Brown, Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith.

The Titans do have other free agents to worry about potentially leaving aside from Tannehill, including Derrick Henry, who led the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards during the regular season and had 446 more in the postseason. Offensive tackle Jack Conklin didn't have his fifth-year option picked up and will hit the market on March 18.

Tannehill had a breakout season with Tennessee in 2019 after being acquired from the Miami Dolphins. He led the NFL in yards per passing attempt (9.6), yards per completion (13.6) and quarterback rating (117.5) in 12 games. Only Drew Brees (74.3) and Derek Carr (70.4) had a higher completion percentage than Tannehill (70.3).

If the Titans want to bring back Tannehill, they can try to work out a long-term extension or use the franchise tag.

The league and NFL Players Association announced Tuesday an extended deadline for teams to use the franchise or transition tag. The new deadline will be March 16 at 11:59 a.m. ET, with the legal tampering period set to being at noon the same day.