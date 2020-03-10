Bret Hart Rips Hulk Hogan; Foley on Cena's Last Match; Jeff Hardy, Paige Update

Gallo Images/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Bret Hart Criticizes Hulk Hogan During Q&A

WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart has long had issues with Hulk Hogan, and it became abundantly clear during a recent Q&A session on Instagram Live that the hard feelings haven't subsided.

According to Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Hart was asked about Hogan during the Q&A and responded, "Do I like Hulk Hogan? No I don't. I think he's a phony piece of s--t."

The problems between Hart and Hogan date back to 1993. Hart dropped the WWF Championship to Yokozuna in the main event of WrestleMania 9 only for Hogan to show up, challenge Yoko to an impromptu match and win the title with Hart's storyline blessing.

Hart claimed in his book, Hitman: My Real Life in the Cartoon World of Wrestling, that the plan called for Hogan to put Hart over by dropping the title back to him a couple of months later at King of the Ring.

Instead, Hart claimed that Hogan told Vince McMahon that he refused to do so. As a result, Hogan lost the title to Yokozuna at King of the Ring instead, which marked his final match with the company until 2002.

Hart went on to win the 1994 Royal Rumble and beat Yokozuna for the title in the main event of WrestleMania 10, but it is clear that Hart still harbors negative feelings toward Hogan for what he believes was a major slight.

Foley Believes WrestleMania 36 Will Be Cena's Last Match

John Cena is set to face The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania after accepting his challenge two weeks ago, but will it be the final match of Cena's illustrious career?

Count WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley among those who could see Cena calling it quits following his clash with The Fiend on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

During an appearance on Wrestling Inc Daily, Foley said, "It's gonna be very interesting and I think it adds another huge match as John Cena gave an impassioned promo and it leads me to believe this will be his final match. I would not be surprised to see The Fiend come out of Mania stronger than ever."

When Cena appeared on SmackDown two weeks ago, he cut a promo about how he did not want to be part of WrestleMania this year so as not to take a spot from a younger talent. However, Cena changed his tune after The Fiend challenged him.

The 42-year-old Cena hasn't wrestled a match since January 2019, and he has not competed at WrestleMania since two years ago at WrestleMania 34, when he faced The Undertaker in an impromptu match.

Cena is undoubtedly more focused on his burgeoning Hollywood career than his status as a WWE Superstar nowadays, but one can only assume that he has plenty of good years and big matches left in him if he wants to keep contributing to WWE on a part-time basis.

Cena has made it clear over the years that WWE will always be home to him, so it is difficult to envision him hanging his sneakers up for good after WrestleMania, especially with the likes of The Undertaker and Goldberg wrestling into their 50s.

Jeff Hardy and Paige Set to Appear on SmackDown

WWE announced Monday during Raw that both Jeff Hardy and Paige will appear on Friday night's episode of SmackDown.

Hardy has been out since April 2019 due to a leg injury, but he appeared on FS1's WWE Backstage last week to announce he was officially cleared to compete and had been backstage at SmackDown for a couple of weeks.

It is unclear exactly what Hardy will do on SmackDown, but with WrestleMania less than one month away, this is the ideal time for him to return. Daniel Bryan is perhaps the biggest name on SmackDown without a clear direction for WrestleMania, so perhaps Hardy could get involved with him.

Paige has not appeared on Raw or SmackDown since October when she was officially dropped as The Kabuki Warriors' manager. She has, however, been a weekly fixture on WWE Backstage.

In the SmackDown promo, it was revealed that the former Divas and NXT Women's champion will address SmackDown women's champion Bayley on this week's show.

Paige underwent emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst last week, but she has apparently recovered quickly enough to take part in a key segment on SmackDown.

While Paige had to retire due to a career-ending neck injury, she accomplished a lot during her time in WWE and can still be a major asset due to both her credibility as a performer and her ability to cut strong promos.

It isn't clear what WWE is planning to do with the SmackDown women's title at WrestleMania as of now, but Paige may have some involvement in making that announcement.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).