Darren Fells, Texans Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $7M Contract Extension

John Cordes/Associated Press

The Houston Texans and tight end Darren Fells reportedly agreed to a two-year, $7 million contract extension Tuesday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal will pay the 33-year-old $4 million during the 2020 season.

Fells is coming off a career year in which he set personal bests with 34 receptions for 341 yards and seven touchdowns, the latter of which tied him for the team lead with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

