Darren Fells, Texans Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $7M Contract Extension

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2020

Houston Texans tight end Darren Fells (87) in the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Texans defeated the Chargers 27-20. (AP Photo/John Cordes)
John Cordes/Associated Press

The Houston Texans and tight end Darren Fells reportedly agreed to a two-year, $7 million contract extension Tuesday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal will pay the 33-year-old $4 million during the 2020 season.

Fells is coming off a career year in which he set personal bests with 34 receptions for 341 yards and seven touchdowns, the latter of which tied him for the team lead with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

